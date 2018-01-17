COE prices end mostly lower in second round of bidding in January 2018

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) tumbled at the latest tender on Wednesday (Jan 17), despite buying interest whipped up by the Singapore Motorshow last week and the prospect of a smaller quota ahead.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $36,890, down from $41,400. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended at $42,661, down from $45,289.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, closed at $44,000, down from $47,390.

Commercial vehicle COE closed at $39,000, down from $40,101.

Motorcycle premium was the only exception. It ended at $8,001, up from $7,701.

The results came as a surprise to industry players.

Usually, COEs tend to rise immediately after a motorshow, which ended on Sunday (Jan14).

The next COE quota - for February to April - is expected to be smaller for cars with fewer vehicles scrapped in the preceding three months.

Furthermore, zero vehicle growth will kick in from February.

This means COE supply from February will be determined solely by the number of vehicles scrapped, as the government caps vehicle population growth in its ambition to make Singapore "car-lite".

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 36,890 41,400 B - Car (above 1600cc) 42,661 45,289 C - Goods vehicle & bus 39,000 40,101 D - Motorcycle 8,001 7,701 E - Open 44,000 47,390

