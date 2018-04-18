COE prices end mostly higher

Industry watchers expect car COEs to remain subdued for the rest of the year, even if the following three-month quotas are expected to shrink a little.
Industry watchers expect car COEs to remain subdued for the rest of the year, even if the following three-month quotas are expected to shrink a little.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
18 min ago
Senior Transport Correspondent
christan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (April 18), slowing down a downtrend which started more than a year ago.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $38,510, up from $37,000 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,330, down from $37,605.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, ended at $38,389, up from $38,039.

With the latest results, car COEs are still hovering at their lowest in over a year.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $34,202, up from $34,001.

Motorcycle premium closed at $7,115, hardly changed from the $7,114 previously. Traders said where the two-wheeler COE will head depends on the response to the government's recent offer to pay owners $3,500 for each old machine taken off the road.

Industry watchers expect car COEs to remain subdued for the rest of the year, even if the following three-month quotas are expected to shrink a little.

They said another emission requirement which will kick in in July will render many models unviable here. This in turn will lead to lower demand for COEs.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 38,510 37,000
B - Car (above 1600cc)  37,330 37,605
C - Goods vehicle & bus 34,202 34,001
D - Motorcycle 7,115 7,114
E - Open 38,389 38,039
 
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU's Dean on creating workforce-ready graduates
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces