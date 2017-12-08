China State Construction Engineering wins $79m contract for North-East Line extension tunnels

SINGAPORE - Chinese firm China State Construction Engineering Corporation has won a $79 million contract to build tunnels for an extension of the North-East MRT line, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Dec 8).

The contract is for the construction of 830m-long tunnels between the existing Punggol station and the upcoming Punggol Coast station.

LTA added that works are expected to commence this month and be completed in 2023.

Last month, China State Construction Engineering Corporation won a $205 million contract for the construction of the future Cantonment station on the Circle Line.

In September, the firm won a $313.8 million contract to build Keppel station and its tunnels - also on the Circle Line - as part of a joint venture with Japanese firm Nishimatsu Construction.

The Chinese firm is also responsible for the construction of the Kaki Bukit and Geylang Bahru stations on Downtown Line 3. It is currently working on the design and construction of the upcoming Canberra station on the North-South Line.

The Canberra station is expected to open in 2019.

The Punggol Coast station - part of a 1.6km extension of the North-East Line - will bring the number of stations on the line to 17.

The station was originally scheduled to open in 2030. However, it was announced in June that its opening was being brought forward to 2023, to support upcoming developments in the area.

The new station will be integrated with JTC Corporation's business park in Punggol Digital District, which is currently in the design and planning stage, and will support new residential estates in the Northshore and Punggol Point districts.