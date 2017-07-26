Checks ordered after unhinged service door disrupts trains

The Land Transport Authority has asked SMRT to do a system-wide check on all service maintenance doors as a precautionary measure after an unhinged service door led to delays on the East-West and North-South MRT lines from around 6am yesterday morning.

Train services had to be stopped for half an hour between Queenstown and Bugis MRT stations at around 11.30am to allow SMRT technicians to dismantle the door near Tiong Bahru station to stop it from tripping the system, disrupting the commute for thousands of passengers.

SMRT said it was also checking other components that might come loose along the line and will investigate why the door came unhinged.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS