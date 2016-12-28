Changi Airport's passenger traffic up 3.2% to 4.78 million in November

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport handled 4.78 passenger movements in November, a 3.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

Aircraft movements for the month grew by 3.4 per cent to 29,710 landings and take-offs, while cargo shipments rose 7.9 percent to 173,170 tonnes.

In a press release on Wednesday (Dec 28), Changi Airport Group (CAG) said passenger traffic at the airport from January to November was 53 million. This is 5.7 per cent more compared to the same period last year.

Aircraft movements also increased 4.1 per cent to hit 328,520 landings and take-offs during the same period.

CAG said passenger traffic growth was supported by air travel to and from South-east Asia, North-east Asia and South Asia.

China, Vietnam and India took the top three spots in the airports top 10 country markets list.

As of Dec 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories worldwide.

With more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 90 seconds.