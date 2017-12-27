Changi Airport to end final boarding announcements

There will be less noise at Changi Airport from Monday, when fewer public announcements are made.

No more final call announcements for passengers to head to their boarding gates will be broadcast, and there will be no more paging for specific passengers.

There are two reasons for this, Changi Airport Group said.

First, to make the airport a more quiet and pleasant place. Second, to make sure that when announcements are made, for example when passports are lost or found, travellers will pay attention.

This also means that travellers will have to make sure they watch the clock and get to the boarding gates on time.

Currently, each terminal sees an average of one announcement made about every five minutes.

