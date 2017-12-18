Changi Airport hits 60m-passenger milestone for the year

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport welcomed its 60 millionth passenger for this year on Monday (Dec 18), a first for the airport in its 36-year history.

The 353 passengers on Scoot Flight TR7 arriving from Gold Coast, Australia, were treated to champagne, goodie bags and a buffet when they touched down at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Monday afternoon.

Six passengers were also selected to take part in a quiz, in which they stood to win prizes such as leather goods and jewellery.

All six also won a pair of return air tickets to six Scoot destinations.

One passenger, 45-year-old housewife Ang Bee Leng, clinched first place in the competition, winning a trip to Jaipur, India, as well as a suite of Apple products, including the iPhone X.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) chief executive officer Lee Seow Hiang noted that the airport's passenger traffic had increased 10 per cent since 2012, when it crossed the 50 million passenger mark.

Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG executive vice-president for airport management, noted factors such as the increase in budget carriers, which had caused passenger traffic to grow in recent years.

He said Changi Airport's expansion, including the upcoming Jewel, scheduled to open in 2019, and the Changi East project, would help it meet the growth in air travel.

Changi Airport - the sixth-busiest airport in the world for international passenger traffic - registered 5.17 million passengers last month, marking year-on-year growth of 8.1 per cent.