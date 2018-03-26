Car-Free Sunday to go to one-north

Car-Free Sunday SG will move out of the Civic District for the first time with a special edition of the popular event to be held in one-north next month.

Cyclists, joggers and families will be able to wander on the empty streets in Singapore's first work-live-play-learn estate between 9am and noon on April 29, as part of Car-Free Sunday SG @ one-north, organisers JTC and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a statement yesterday.

JTC and URA added that the event is in line with efforts to promote a car-lite environment in one-north.

"On Sunday morning, roads will be partially or fully closed to create a large area for cycling, jogging and walking, along with a myriad of exciting activities for everyone throughout the 200ha estate," they said.

Now in its third year, Car-Free Sunday SG - usually held on the last Sunday of the month - is a community initiative helmed by the URA and supported by a host of community and interest groups.

The event, typically held in the Civic District, Central Business District and Telok Ayer, has drawn a wide range of people, from families to heritage enthusiasts.

This month's edition kicked off at 8am yesterday in front of the National Gallery, with activities such as community drumming at the Esplanade Park, a traditional Chinese opera performance and a heritage film tour.

More details on the special edition at one-north will be announced closer to the event, JTC and URA said.