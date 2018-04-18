Cabby who reversed into elderly man sacked

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver was sacked after he was filmed reversing into a 75-year-old man at a Eunos carpark on Sunday.

Dashboard camera footage of the accident, which has been shared widely on Facebook since Monday, shows the man walking across the carpark with several plastic bags in both hands.

A ComfortDelGro taxi suddenly reverses into him, knocking him off his feet. The cabby then approaches to help him.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at Block 7, Eunos Crescent, around 9am on Sunday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

In response to queries from ST, taxi operator ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "This is a terrible accident which could well have been avoided had the cabby exercised greater care and caution."

She said the company has since terminated the driver's hiring agreement, and it will be helping police in their investigations. The victim has since been discharged from hospital and that the company is trying to contact and help him and his family.

Police investigations are ongoing.