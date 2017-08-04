Relooking regulations

Cabbies as couriers: LTA may review ban

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it may change its stand after the National Taxi Association called for a review of its ban on the use of taxis and private-hire vehicles for courier and delivery services.

An LTA spokesman told The Straits Times that it will "monitor recent trends to see if these regulations need to be reviewed".

The National Private Hire Vehicles Association had said that cabbies were already facing stiff competition from private-hire operators, and they should be allowed to be couriers or deliverymen for goods if there are no passengers on board, especially during off-peak hours.

