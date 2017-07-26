Bus slams into 4 motorcycles: SBS Transit suspends driver

SBS Transit has suspended a bus captain in connection with an accident in Pasir Panjang Road last Thursday morning, in which his vehicle slammed into four motorcycles.

Meanwhile, new video footage has emerged online showing the events leading up to the accident.

In the video posted on the Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road Facebook page yesterday, a number of vehicles are seen waiting at a traffic light junction.

A bunch of motorcycles are seen at the front, with the SBS Transit bus right behind them. Several cars are also shown waiting at the junction.

With the traffic lights still red, the video shows the bus moving forward, ploughing into the motorcyclists in front of it. It then swerves to the right and drives straight on, even though the lights are still red.

A few of the motorcyclists are seen picking themselves up, while some motorists who had been waiting at the junction rush to check on them.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

"The bus captain has been suspended pending findings," Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, told The Straits Times yesterday afternoon.

Last Thursday's accident, which occurred at about 11am near the Labrador Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre, resulted in two motorcyclists and a pillion rider aged between 23 and 39 being taken to hospital.

All three have been discharged.

Ms Tan said that SBS Transit's priority is the well-being of the two injured motorcyclists and the pillion rider.

"We were at the hospital that day following the incident and all three of them received outpatient treatment. We will continue to render assistance to them as best we can," she said.

"We apologise to affected commuters and road users for the distress caused. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police with their investigations."

Police investigations are ongoing.