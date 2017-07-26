Bus services to be diverted on Aug 2-3 for demolition of overhead bridge along North Bridge Road

SINGAPORE - Several bus services that ply a stretch of North Bridge Road will be temporarily diverted to facilitate a demolition of an overhead pedestrian bridge from Aug 2 to 3.

Demolition of the bridge, which is located near The Adelphi, will start from 11pm on Aug 2 and end at 5am the next day.

Public transport operator SBS Transit, in a statement on Wednesday (July 26), said a total of 10 bus services will be affected.

Services 32, 51, 63, 80 and 195 will skip the bus stop after City Hall MRT station exit B, and will call at the one in front of St Andrew's Cathedral instead.

The bus stop opposite commercial building The Treasury will also be closed, affecting bus services 51, 63, 80, 124, 145, 166, 174 and 197.