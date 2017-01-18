Bus services affected by road closures on Car-Free Sunday on Jan 22

Road closures on Car-Free Sunday (Jan 22) will affect 11 SBS Transit bus services.
Road closures on Car-Free Sunday (Jan 22) will affect 11 SBS Transit bus services.
SINGAPORE - Road closures on the upcoming Car-Free Sunday (Jan 22) will affect 11 SBS Transit bus services.

Bus services 10, 57, 100, 130, 131, 133, 186, 195, 196, 400 and 402 will be affected from from 5am to 12.30pm.

Expanded to 5.5km of roads in its second instalment in October last year, the programme aims to encourage a car-lite Singapore.

People can walk, jog, cycle and take part in recreational activities, including mass workouts and going on heritage and nature trails, at the Central Business District (CBD), Civic District, Cecil Street and Telok Ayer conservation area.

Some roads will be closed from 8am to 11am, while others will be closed until noon.

