SINGAPORE - SMRT bus service 961 will experience diversions in Aug 2017, SMRT said in a news release on Thursday (Aug 3).

This is due to temporary road closures along Beach Road and Parliament Place for the Civic District Outdoor Festival 2017.

The affected dates are Aug 4, 5, 11 and 12.

For more information, contact the SMRT Customer Hotline at 1800-336-8900 or visit its website. The hotline will be open from 7.30am to 8pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.