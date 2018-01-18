Bukit Panjang LRT breaks down for second time in a week

SINGAPORE - The Bukit Panjang LRT has broken down for the second time in a week.

The Straits Times understands a train broke down between Choa Chu Kang and Phoenix stations and another train was used to push it out of the way - but that got stuck too.

In a Facebook post at 4:10pm on Thursday (Jan 18), transport operator SMRT said there was no service from Choa Chu Kang station to Phoenix station, and that "our engineering staff are attending to a train fault".

It added that free bus and bridging bus services had been made available. "We will update you on the situation when more information is available," it said.

At around 4.55pm, SMRT tweeted to say that the fault had been cleared. "Normal train services across BPLRT gradually being restored," it said, adding that free regular bus services and bridging bus services will be available until 5pm.

Mr Teong Teng Hee, who is unemployed, was affected by the service disruption between the stations and had to take the bridging bus from Choa Chu Kang station to Phoenix station, where he wanted to play Pokemon Go.

"I heard the bus driver talking about a breakdown earlier and how there were free buses. When I reached Choa Chu Kang (LRT station), it was also closed, so I took the free bus," said the 52-year-old.

The operator has not revealed the root cause of the previous breakdown on Jan 12.

Vice-president of Circle Line and Bukit Panjang LRT Roger Lim said: "Our investigations confirm that the damage to the signal stop tape, which indicates to the driverless train where the train should stop accurately at the station, was caused by one of the BPLRT trains passing through the station on the day of the incident.

"The train that caused the damage was withdrawn from service for further checks, and as a safety precaution, train services were halted temporarily for engineering staff to conduct a system-wide safety check. There were no injuries from this incident."