Berita Harian editor among 6 new faces on LTA board

Six new members have joined the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) board, said the Ministry of Transport yesterday.

The six are Berita Harian editor Mohd Saat Abdul Rahman, Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) head of media strategy and analytics Fiona Chan, DSO National Laboratories chief executive Cheong Chee Hoo, Singapore Institute of Technology president Tan Thiam Soon, Allen & Gledhill partner Edwin Tong, and National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Melvin Yong.

They will join eight returning members, including LTA chairman Alan Chan, for a three-year term starting from Sept 1. All 14 were appointed by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping, who was re-appointed as a board member in an ex-officio capacity from Nov 12 last year, is the board's 15th member.

Meanwhile, six members will step down from the board. They are Mr Alwi Abdil Aziz, sustainability adviser at Golden Veroleum Liberia and director and co-founder of Intuitif Technologies; Mr Chong Keng Cheen, vice-president of Shell Lubricants APMESA at Shell Eastern Petroleum; Mr Chua Chim Kang, Lianhe Wanbao editor and managing editor of Chinese radio at SPH's Chinese Media Group; Ms Ellen Lee, a consultant at Belinda Ang Tang and Partners; Mr Patrick Tay, NTUC assistant secretary-general; and Professor Yong Kwet Yew, vice-president for campus infrastructure at the National University of Singapore.