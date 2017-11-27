Mount Agung eruption: Singapore-Bali flights cancelled due to airport closure

SINGAPORE - Bali and Lombok airports are now closed until further notice due to the eruption of Bali's Mount Agung.

Changi Airport Group in a Facebook post around 8am on Monday (Nov 27) advised passengers to check its website - changiairport.com, - or its app, iChangi app, for flight updates.

Passengers may also go to their respective airlines for updates.

At least five flights to Bali's Denpasar airport from Singapore been cancelled, according to Changi Airport's flight departures information.

Singapore Airlines on its website at 8.45am said that the following flights on Monday (Nov 27) have been cancelled: SQ938/SQ939, SQ942/SQ943, SQ946/SQ947, SQ948/SQ949, MI176/MI175

It added that customers travelling to Denpasar, Bali between Nov 27 and Dec 4 this year with tickets issued on or before Nov 27, may contact their nearest SIA ticket office if they would like to rebook or request a refund of their tickets.

The new travel date must commence on or before Jan 31 next year.

SIA also advised customers are to update their contact details to receive updates on their flights and check the SIA website regularly for updates.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to affected areas of Bali.

Mount Agung has been rumbling since September, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee to shelters.

On Monday, Indonesian authorities raised the threat warning from the volcano to its highest level, amid fears that potentially greater eruptions could be imminent.