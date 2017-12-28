Automated experience at Terminal 4

Changi Airport's new high-tech terminal T4 opened in October after almost four years of construction and testing.

Unlike the other three terminals, travellers at T4 use a start-to-end automated process, from check-in to boarding.

Security checks are centralised instead of being done at the boarding gates. The new terminal also features a facial recognition system - a first for Changi - to ensure that the same traveller moves from the first to last stop.

Built to handle up to 16 million passengers a year, T4 is now home to nine airlines - the AirAsia group of four carriers, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, Cebu Pacific, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

The new facility is also a test bed for technology that will be used in T5 - a mega passenger terminal that will open in the early 2030s.