All SMRT buses will be wheelchair accessible with addition of 11 new services on Dec 17

SINGAPORE - Transport operator SMRT will be introducing 11 new wheelchair accessible bus services on Dec 17. This addition will make all its buses wheelchair accessible.

The 11 bus services to become wheelchair accessible are: 184, 300, 900, 964, NR1, NR2, NR3, NR5, NR6, NR7 and NR8.

Already, 75 of its bus services are wheelchair friendly.

SMRT introduced its first wheelchair accessible bus services in 2009.

All 205 bus services run by SBS Transit are wheelchair accessible as of August this year, when it rolled out the feature to its nine remaining bus services that could not take wheelchairs.

Passengers with queries may contact SMRT at its customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm daily.