All SBST buses to be wheelchair friendly

Come Monday, all SBS Transit bus services will be wheelchair accessible. Currently, nine out of the 205 services operated by SBS Transit are not equipped to take wheelchairs.

But services 8, 23, 46, 81, 160, 170, 191, 401 and 655 will soon join the fleet of buses that gives wheelchair users access to more destinations, said Mr Gan Juay Kiat, SBS Transit's chief executive.

"They will find it easier, more convenient and affordable to get around on public transport, be it to hospitals, schools, shopping malls, parks, places of interest," he said.

Mr Gan said SBS Transit will continue working with the Land Transport Authority as they upgrade more infrastructure to enable wheelchair users to board at all bus stops and interchanges.

Last month, SMRT introduced four new wheelchair-accessible bus services, bringing their total number to 65. SMRT has 92 trunk, feeder and night bus services.

Kok Xing Hui