Accident involving car and motorcycle in Eu Tong Sen Street; one injured

SINGAPORE - A car and a motorcycle collided in Eu Tong Sen Street on Sunday (Aug 6) evening, injuring a male motorcyclist.

He was sent conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the car was travelling along Eu Tong Sen Street towards High Street when it crashed into a motorcycle turning from its left into Cantonment Road.

Tourist Sidhu Jaspreet, 28, who arrived at the scene "a while after it happened", said there were four people - including the driver - in the car.

"The male driver got out of his car and stood next to the motorcyclist. There was a woman and two children in the car," he said.

Photos he sent to The Straits Times showed the car's bonnet slightly ajar. Its front bumper had also come loose, with a broken piece on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.15pm and dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.