4 MRT stations on Tuas West Extension to open on June 18

SINGAPORE - Four new MRT stations on the East-West Line will open in the west in June, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

The new 7.5km Tuas West Extension begins operations on June 18, LTA said in a press release on Thursday (April 27).

There will be a preview of the extension at an open house on June 16.

All four stations will be opened to public from 12pm to 8pm, and all commuters are invited.

The extension comprises four aboveground stations beyond Joo Koon station - Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link.

It is expected to serve 100,000 commuters daily, in particular workers in the Jurong and Tuas Industrial estates.

"For example, a journey from Ang Mo Kio to Tuas West can be cut by about 35 minutes from about 100 minutes currently, to 65 minutes with the new extension," LTA said.

LTA added that the existing bus service network will be enhanced, but details will be announced later.

The Tuas West Extension project also includes the construction of the Tuas viaduct, which opened on Feb 18, and a 26-hectare integrated depot.

LTA will be holding roving exhibitions in the weeks leading up to the opening at four stations on the East-West Line: between 7am and 9am at Jurong East, Boon Lay, Pioneer and Joo Koon; and between 11am and 1pm at Boon Lay and Joo Koon.