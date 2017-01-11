3 new courses for rail industry launched

Those hoping to join the rail sector here may soon find it easier with the introduction of three new training programmes, launched yesterday by statutory board Workforce Singapore (WSG) and rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit.

The professional conversion programmes are aimed at creating employment opportunities for older workers as well as support those looking for a mid-career switch, said a WSG spokesman.

One of the programmes, conducted by both SMRT and SBS Transit, is for station managers and assistant station managers, who help ensure passenger safety and check that fare gates and ticketing machines are in working condition. There are 110 vacancies. The other two, for executive engineers and assistant engineers, are conducted by SMRT and have 50 vacancies.

Course fees are fully funded by WSG and applications for all three place-and-train programmes are open until May 31. Candidates should have an engineering diploma in any field or other relevant qualifications, and must secure employment with the respective rail operators.

SMRT talent acquisition senior manager Ian Tan said "some job seekers may be afraid that they may not be able to perform a new role due to a lack of training or prior experience", but the company is "committed" to training them.

In a Facebook post, National Transport Workers Union (NTWU) executive secretary Melvin Yong said the union hoped to complement the programmes by working with its tripartite partners of employers and the Government on an initiative to "guide and support" workers through their career conversion.

The launch, at the Kallang Community Club, was attended by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Josephine Teo.

It was held alongside a job fair for the public transport industry, with 400 jobs offered by the Land Transport Authority as well as transport operators SMRT, SBS Transit, Tower Transit and Go Ahead.

An estimated 5,000 additional rail workers are needed to support the expansion of Singapore's MRT network to 360km by 2030.