25 pairs of air show passes for ST subscribers

Subscribers of The Straits Times who are plane buffs stand a chance to win free passes to the Singapore Airshow on Feb 10.

Up for grabs are 25 pairs of tickets which will give the lucky winners entry to a wide range of exciting activities, including static aircraft on display and the thrilling aerobatic flying performances by the Black Eagles from South Korea, the Jupiter Aerobatic Team from the Indonesian Air Force, and more.

Visitors will also get to see an impressive array of advanced avionics in fighter cockpits, tour the plush cabins of luxury jets and get inside the holds of transport giants.

There will also be meet-the-pilot sessions, where visitors can take photos and get autographs from the pilots.

Each winning subscriber will also receive an official Singapore Airshow mascot plush toy.

The air show ticket giveaway is part of the ST+ loyalty programme, which rewards direct subscribers of The Straits Times.

To win the passes, subscribers just have to download the SPH Rewards app and look out for the contest in the "Rewards" section of the app.

Save the deal to your e-wallet and answer a simple movie question. Submit your answer together with your name, mobile number and address.

The first 25 correct entries will get a pair of tickets each to the Feb 10 airshow.

EVENT DETAILS

• Feb 10, 9.30am to 5pm

• Changi Exhibition Centre

• For more details on the Singapore Airshow 2018, go to www.Singaporeairshow.com