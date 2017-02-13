2 ERP gantries on PIE after Adam Road and at Mount Pleasant slip road to be activated in the evening to ease congestion: LTA

SINGAPORE - From next Monday (Feb 20), two Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries along the east-bound Pan Island Expressway (PIE) will be activated during the evening peak hours.

The two gantries are located after Adam Road and at the Mount Pleasant slip road into PIE (Changi).

The rate for both gantries will be $2 between 5.30pm and 7pm, and $1 from 7pm to 7.30pm.

This comes after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) completed its quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways.

Explaining its decision, the LTA said traffic conditions along the affected stretch have deteriorated in recent years.

Traffic speeds had also gone below 40kmh, well below the optimal range of 45 to 60kmh.

Meanwhile, ERP rates at two gantries along the north-bound Central Expressway (CTE) will increase during evening peak hours from Feb 20.

The gantries - located after the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) exit - will have their rates increased by $1 from between 6pm to 8pm.

The revised rates will kick in from next Monday (Feb 20).

The second quarterly ERP rate review for 2017 will take place in May.