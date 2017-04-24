11 SBS Transit bus services to skip stops in Civic District, CBD for Car-Free Sunday

SINGAPORE - Eleven SBS Transit bus services will skip bus stops in the Civic District and parts of the Central Business District area due to road closures for Car-Free Sunday this coming weekend (April 30).

The temporary diversions will take place from 5.30am to 12.30pm on April 30. Bus services affected are: 10, 57, 100, 130, 131, 133, 186, 195, 196, 400 and 402.

The buses will skip stops along the following roads: Cecil Street, Church Street, Connaught Drive, Cross Street, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, Parliament Place, Raffles Quay, Robinson Road, Shenton Way and Upper Cross Street.

Car-Free Sunday takes place on the last Sunday of every month. The last edition, on March 26, featured roadshows, yoga and dance activities along a 5.5km route closed off for cyclists, pedestrians and joggers.

As April 30 is the eve of Labour Day, some SMRT train lines and bus services will be extended into the early morning of May 1.