Train fault on NSL causes delays, expect 25min added travelling time from Jurong East to Yishun

SINGAPORE - A train fault on the North-South line caused delays during the evening peak hour on Thursday (Aug 31).

SMRT said in a tweet at 6.19pm that the train fault was not linked to the new signalling project.

It advised commuters to add additional 25 minutes' travelling time from Jurong East to Yishun.

Free regular bus services from Woodlands to Yishun were shortly made available.

On Twitter, commuters reported being "stuck in the train" for up to half an hour.

User JamesG said he was stuck in the train for 30 minutes at Choa Chu Kang.

Twitter user @priyaisalluknow said she was stuck in the train for 30 minutes "with no announcements".

SMRT in an update at 6.40pm revised the additional travelling time down to 15 minutes.

"We are working to recover service," it said.