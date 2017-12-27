Trailer overturns in Jurong, damaging traffic light

SINGAPORE - A trailer overturned on an arterial road in Jurong on Wednesday morning (Dec 27), damaging a traffic light and scattering debris on the road.

The accident occurred at 8.40am on Jalan Buroh, the police told The Straits Times.

No one was injured in the accident, and police investigations are ongoing.

ST understands that the driver was navigating a bend when the trailer chassis fell on its side.

In a video posted on a traffic-related news channel on the Telegram app, the overturned trailer was shown blocking the road. A traffic light was seen flickering.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists on its traffic news Twitter account to the accident on Jalan Buroh, towards Jurong Port Road, after Jurong Pier Road, at 9am.