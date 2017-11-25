Traffic cop 'recovering well'

The Traffic Police (TP) officer who was dragged by a white Maserati while conducting a routine enforcement check last week has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well, MP Amrin Amin wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

Mr Amrin, who is Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health, said he visited 26-year-old Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar at his home.

"Recently discharged from hospital, he is recovering well," he wrote.

Serving as a TP officer has been his dream, Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, who has been doing so for four years, told Mr Amrin.

He shared that he was inspired by his father, a current TP officer with more than two decades of service.

Mr Amrin wrote: "Such is the passion and dedication of our officers. I am deeply humbled and inspired by their sincerity and commitment."

"Our Home Team officers put their lives in harm's way each day, each time. At a seemingly routine roadblock, check or inspection, things can take a turn for the worse at any time, any place," he added.

The Maserati driver, Lee Cheng Yan, 33, is under investigation for offences including online gambling and unlicensed moneylending.

Yesterday, he was slapped with an additional charge of driving while under disqualification.