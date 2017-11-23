Traffic blocked by massive branch in Lower Delta Road

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Published
6 hours ago

A massive branch of a fallen tree blocked traffic on two lanes of Lower Delta Road yesterday afternoon, causing an hour-long closure for traffic along one direction of the road. There were no injuries. Rag-and-bone man Tay Kiat Swee, 70, said he heard a loud crack at about 2pm. He took an orange caution sign which was left by the road from earlier works and placed it in front of the fallen branch. He also used a whistle to alert motorists to the obstruction. " I decided to dig through the branches to see if anyone had been trapped. It was lucky that no one was injured," he said in Mandarin.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2017, with the headline 'Traffice blocked by massive branch at Lower Delta Road'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

