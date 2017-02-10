Toxic healers

GILA MONSTER
- The saliva contains a toxin that helps diabetics control glucose and lose weight.
- It was turned into an anti-diabetes drug in 2005.
PLATYPUS
- The ancient, patchworked platypus is a relatively unchanged animal from which researchers are learning about mammalian gene regulation and immune systems.
- Glucagon-lie-peptide-1 from the male platypus is a promising lead candidate for better diabetes treatment.
BRAZILIAN LANCEHEAD
- One of several pit vipers whose venom is a powerful blood coagulant.
- Scientists have combined a derivative of the venom with injectable hydrogels to create a material that can quickly stop bleeding and protect wounds.
POLYBIA PAULISTA
- This Brazilian social wasp protects itself against predators by producing venom known to contain a powerful cancer-fighting ingredient.