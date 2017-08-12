Tower Transit bus that goes to NUS crashes into lamp post in Clementi, driver hurt

SINGAPORE - A bus mounted the kerb and crashed into a lamp post in Clementi on Friday (Aug 11), with a man in his 50s believed to be the bus driver sustaining minor injuries.

The accident occurred along Clementi Avenue 3 towards Commonwealth Avenue West at 12.51pm, the police told The Straits Times on Saturday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at 12.53pm that day and dispatched an ambulance.

A man in his 50s refused to be taken to hospital.

Bus 96, which is operated by Tower Transit, makes a loop from Clementi Interchange, making stops at the National University of Singapore before going back to Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 3.

An eyewitness who gave her name as Joy told citizen journalism site Stomp that the accident resulted in a big jam in the area.

It is believed that the bus skidded on the road due to wet weather conditions, Stomp reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted Tower Transit for more information.