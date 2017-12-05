Tow truck driver badly injured after crashing into tree outside Nanyang Polytechnic

SINGAPORE - A group of students on their way to Nanyang Polytechnic on Tuesday (Dec 5) were shocked to see a tow truck ramming into a tree.

Several students rushed forward to see what had happened, year 1 student Augustine Wong told The Straits Times.

"We were walking down from Yio Chu Kang MRT to NYP when a truck just rammed into the tree," said the 17-year-old. "It was quite a shock."

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a tow truck along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, towards Bishan Road, at 12.55pm.

The 29-year-old driver is believed to have skidded.

Photos of the aftermath show that the front car had caved in, while wheels and parts from the truck were scattered on the road.

"The driver was hurt," said Augustine. "We went to see him. He had cuts all over him and his hand was bleeding."

The student said he left after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

SCDF told ST that it was alerted to the incident at Block 180, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, at 12.55pm.

The driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, which is typical of more serious cases.