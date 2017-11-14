Tow truck crashes into bus stop in Sixth Avenue

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - A tow truck crashed into a bus stop in Sixth Avenue at around 11.40am on Monday (Nov 14). An ambulance was sent to the site, but no one was injured.

It was an eventful morning on the roads as seven major expressways saw accidents.

On the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport near the Lornie Road exit, 12 vehicles were involved in a pile-up.

The accident, which occurred at around 7am, involved a van, a taxi, five motorcycles and five cars.It caused a 13km jam that lasted for three hours and stretched to the Toh Guan Road exit.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

According to tweets from the Land Transport Authority's official account for traffic news, accidents were also reported on the Tampines Expressway, Central Expressway, Ayer Rajah Expressway, Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, Bukit Timah Expressway and Seletar Expressway.