Tougher eco-labelling rules for 'green' paper products

Consumers shopping for items such as kitchen towels and toilet paper will be better armed to hit companies that contribute to the haze where it hurts: the pocket.

The criteria for an eco-labelling scheme for pulp and paper products are being made more stringent. Companies that want to tout the "green" label have to do more to prove they do not contribute to the miasma that drifts over to Singapore from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Among other things, pulp and paper firms applying for the certification must improve their peatland management and commit to early detection and suppression of fires when they occur. This includes buying fire-fighting equipment and having a standard operating procedure to assess fire danger ratings daily, said the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) yesterday. The charity administers the 25-year-old Singapore Green Labelling Scheme.

Previously, the companies need only prove that they use sustainable sources and manufacturing processes, and pledge that zero-burning occurs on their plantations.

There are 25 requirements under the new criteria - up from the previous 10. The new scheme is more robust in that it includes upstream measures such as how plantations are managed.

Some 25 pulp and paper products could carry the green label under the old criteria. Applications for the enhanced certification opened yesterday, and the process may take up to six months. The old logo will be phased out next July.

Consumers can expect to see products certified under the enhanced scheme in the second half of the year, said Mr Chong Khai Sin, the council's head of eco-certifications. He was seconded from the National Environment Agency.

Consumer goods giant Kimberly- Clark, which has in its suite of products paper goods such as Scott and Kleenex hand towels and bath tissues, said it will be applying for the revised eco-label for both products.

'Make revised criteria public'

Mr Anuj Lal, group general manager for Asia-Pacific at Kimberly-Clark Professional, said: "We understand consumers today are better educated and more discerning and will support companies that have good environmental business practices."

Ms Zhang Wen, executive director of the volunteer group People's Movement to Stop Haze, said the revised criteria should be made public to improve transparency and increase consumer confidence.

Seasonal fires in Indonesian forests, oil palm estates and plantations supplying pulp and paper firms cause smoke haze to waft to Singapore almost yearly. In 2015, it experienced the worst haze on record.

The SEC, under its former executive director Edwin Seah, suspended the use of the green label on Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) products - one of the Indonesian firms blamed for the haze. It led to supermarkets pulling APP products off the shelves. SEC chairman Isabella Loh said the growth of environmental consumerism depends on reliable and trustworthy eco-labelling programmes.

Yesterday, a workshop was held for paper-manufacturing companies to help them understand the enhanced criteria. APP told The Straits Times its representatives attended to get an understanding of the new SGLS criteria. It previously said it would try to re-apply for the label.

Civil servant Ong Chun Yeow, 40, lauded the more stringent requirements, saying: "This gives more confidence to eco-conscious consumers..." But he added that the SEC should make the certification process transparent to consumers as well.