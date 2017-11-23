Tote Board approved $450 million in grants for last financial year

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Totaliser Board (Tote Board) said on Thursday (Nov 23) it approved some $459 million in grants for the financial year ending March 31.

In a press release announcing its annual report for FY2016/17, Tote Board said the grants were spread across six sectors - arts and culture, community development, education, health, social service and sports.

Grants approved for the social services sector stood highest at nearly $177 million, with the money used to implement programmes to address social challenges and gaps in the community.

The sports sector was second highest with almost $132 million in grants approved.

Key projects that Tote Board supported include the Tote Board Mental Health Strategic Initiative, the Enabling Masterplan and the transformation of the out-of-home-care landscape, which helps children and young persons not able to stay with their natural families.

According to Tote Board, the actual disbursement in grants amounted to $418 million.

It also supported 338 fund-raising events organised by 213 organisations - a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Next year, Tote Board will celebrate its 30th anniversay by organising a series of events with its sector partners.

These include a large-scale carnival at Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 10, which will feature performances by its beneficiaries, public workshops, community fitness programmes and a charity marketplace with food and products from social enterprises.

The public can view Tote Board's annual report on its website.