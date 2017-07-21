Top universities to feature at local scholarship fair

SINGAPORE - Some of world's top universities will be on hand to offer tips and advice to prospective students at this year's Scholarships and Top Universities Fair.

American institutions such as Princeton, Stanford and Brown University, along with Australia's University of Sydney, will be among 31 universities represented.

Organisations such as the British Council, the US Education Information Centre, the EducationUSA Advising Centre and the High Commission of Canada will also be there to take queries from students.

There will be opportunities for students to earn scholarships from firms and organisations such as the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), Spring Singapore and Singapore-Industry Scholarship (SgIS) - which will be on-site to talk to students.

The fair, which started in 2001, is targeted at students who wish to study at prestigious universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

Organised by Singapore Press Holdings' Integrated Marketing Division, the event will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 404, from 10am to 6pm.

Admission is free.