Top stories from The Straits Times Tuesday, Nov 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 7.

No lapses by LTA, Transport Ministry staff: Khaw Boon Wan



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan speaks during the media briefing on the 2017 North-South Line tunnel flooding incident.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



There is no evidence of shortcomings or lapses in regulatory oversight by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the MRT flooding incident, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

Asia’s rich exposed in Paradise (Papers)



The familiar names flagged by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in the latest leak of confidential financial data include (from left) Indonesian opposition coalition leader Prabowo Subianto, former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama and Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan. PHOTOS: REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The rich and famous in Asia were not spared in the latest leak of confidential financial data, which shows how Bermuda law firm Appleby allegedly helped the wealthy around the world to set up offshore trusts in tax havens to hide their assets from the taxman at home.

Video: One year of Trump: Core support remains strong despite record-low approval ratings



Despite record-low approval ratings and controversy, US President still has the support of his voters. PHOTO: AFP



One year into his presidency, Mr Donald Trump is less popular than when he started. Yet, while his approval ratings are mired at historic lows nationwide, his core support remains rock solid.

Last Monday, the daily Gallup poll showed just 33 per cent of respondents approve of the job he is doing; 63 per cent disapprove.

News Analysis: Trump and Abe agree to disagree on trade



US President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 6, 2017. PHOTO: EPA



Even best friends are bound to have their disagreements, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and visiting US President Donald Trump are no different.

The prickly issue of trade has divided both leaders time and again - yesterday was no different, even as they vowed to move forward on the US-Japan alliance.

Parliament: Analogue broadcasting to end by Jan 1, 2019; deadline extended as needy households not on board yet



The move to digital broadcasting started in December 2013 when national broadcaster Mediacorp converted all seven of its free-to-air TV channels to the digital format. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore will now stop analogue broadcasting from Jan 1, 2019 - a one-year extension of the original timeline.

This is to give the one in four households here which have yet to make the switch to digital broadcasting more time to do so. Also, only about half of the over 139,000 low-income households here have made the switch to digital broadcasting, despite the roll out of a help scheme three years ago.

Commentary: How long can PAP sustain its 'holy order' system of politics?



If the ruling party insists on ministers' total commitment, it may end up with a shrinking talent pool in future. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Minister Chan Chun Sing made headlines recently when he said he and his colleagues must be prepared to take on the responsibility of being prime minister when called upon. As one of the few front runners for the top post in Singapore politics, Mr Chan had his comment over-interpreted by at least one news outlet.

Malaysians unite in Penang flood relief efforts



Exams go on in flood-hit Penang: It would have been the perfect excuse to skip school, but the floods in Penang did not deter these students from heading to SMK Datuk Haji Ahmad Said in Sungai Dua, Butterworth, yesterday to sit their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations, the equivalent of the O levels. They arrived in pickup trucks and lorries, wearing what dry clothes they had and walking on tables to get to their classrooms. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Volunteers, victims and politicians were united in dealing with disaster after Penang's worst flood in living memory claimed at least seven lives and displaced close to 5,500 people in the northern state.

VIDEO: Texas church gunman had history of disturbing behaviour



FBI agents search for clues at the entrance to the First Baptist Church, after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov 6, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



The gunman who killed 26 people at a Texas church shooting on Sunday had a history of disturbing behaviour, according to criminal and US military records, former classmates and a former girlfriend who accused him of harassing her.

Commentary: Reflections of an octogenarian



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



The increase in our life expectancy over the past 52 years is a reflection of the progress we have made in human welfare, and also because we have a good healthcare system, brilliant doctors and excellent hospitals.

From contemporary theatre to traditional music: Best of Indian arts at festival



Anjaneyam - Hanuman's Ramayana (above), a retelling of the Ramayana from the perspective of Hanuman, the monkey warrior, is a cross-cultural performance.PHOTOS: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY, WALTER MCBRIDE



From a traditional concert cycle performed over 12 hours to a contemporary, comic take on wedding traditions, Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts presents the best of Indian art forms old and new this month.

Held from Nov 17 to 26, this is the 16th edition of the annual festival presented by Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay. It is sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings under the SPH Gift of Music series.

