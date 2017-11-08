Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 8.
Risk of major disruptions 'till ageing rail systems are replaced'
Until all its key ageing systems are replaced or renewed, the North-South and East-West lines remain at risk of major disruptions, even with diligent maintenance, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.
ANALYSIS: Mysteries remain amid the soul-searching on SMRT operations
Thirty years ago to the day - Nov 7, 1987 - Singapore's MRT system started operations, making the Republic the first South-east Asian country to have a metro.
VIDEO: Donald Trump tells North Korea - Come to table and make a deal
Speaking at a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae In after their summit yesterday, Mr Trump also called on the world to unite in confronting the nuclear threat.
Asia-Pacific? Think Indo-Pacific, says the US, as it pursues a wider Asian strategy
US President Donald Trump is just a few days into his first trip to Asia, but is already making waves with his administration's wide use of the term "Indo-Pacific" on what is essentially an Asia-Pacific trip.
VIDEO: Penang flood victims count their losses as they return home
Prime Minister Najib Razak visited Penang yesterday and announced the federal government had allocated RM1 billion (S$323m) for flood mitigation projects in Penang, but only RM150 million worth of projects has been approved.
COMMENTARY: Collective sale fever - Spotlight on decaying home leases
Collective sales have a way of making property owners, other than those getting a windfall, envious. This is especially so in a boom like the current one for houses sold en bloc.
Briton jailed 18 years for shaking adopted toddler to death
18-month-old Elsie Scully-Hicks died in May 2016 after suffering a fractured skull when Matthew Scully-Hicks violently shook her and struck her head.
Fear of failure holding Singapore back: Study
Even as Singapore makes a push to modernise its economy, the country's fear of failure - which locals might recognise as the "kiasu" mindset - may be holding it back, a new study has found.
Crocodile spotted at East Coast, National Sailing Centre suspends all water activities
The National Sailing Centre has suspended all its water activities after sightings of a crocodile at a construction site at East Coast Park on Monday, even as efforts to capture the crocodile are under way.
When Ah Boys meet Ah Girl
Apple Chan joins Joshua Tan, Tosh Zhang and Noah Yap in Ah Boys To Men 4 as a female officer.