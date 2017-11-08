Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 8.

Risk of major disruptions 'till ageing rail systems are replaced'



Commuters using a bridging bus service at Bishan station after MRT service was disrupted by a flooded tunnel on the morning of Oct 8. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Until all its key ageing systems are replaced or renewed, the North-South and East-West lines remain at risk of major disruptions, even with diligent maintenance, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.

READ MORE HERE

ANALYSIS: Mysteries remain amid the soul-searching on SMRT operations



A good half of the Parliament sitting on Nov 7 was devoted to soul-searching on why SMRT - Singapore's dominant rail operator - has not been getting things right in recent years. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Thirty years ago to the day - Nov 7, 1987 - Singapore's MRT system started operations, making the Republic the first South-east Asian country to have a metro.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Donald Trump tells North Korea - Come to table and make a deal



US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart, Mr Moon Jae In, walking past an honour guard at a welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House in Seoul yesterday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Speaking at a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae In after their summit yesterday, Mr Trump also called on the world to unite in confronting the nuclear threat.

READ MORE HERE

Asia-Pacific? Think Indo-Pacific, says the US, as it pursues a wider Asian strategy



US President Donald Trump speaking during a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US President Donald Trump is just a few days into his first trip to Asia, but is already making waves with his administration's wide use of the term "Indo-Pacific" on what is essentially an Asia-Pacific trip.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Penang flood victims count their losses as they return home



People walking in the floodwater at Taman Desa Murni in Sungai Dua. PHOTO: THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Prime Minister Najib Razak visited Penang yesterday and announced the federal government had allocated RM1 billion (S$323m) for flood mitigation projects in Penang, but only RM150 million worth of projects has been approved.

READ MORE HERE

COMMENTARY: Collective sale fever - Spotlight on decaying home leases



ST ILLUSTRATION : MIEL



Collective sales have a way of making property owners, other than those getting a windfall, envious. This is especially so in a boom like the current one for houses sold en bloc.

READ MORE HERE

Briton jailed 18 years for shaking adopted toddler to death



Matthew Scully-Hicks was jailed for a minimum of 18 years for causing the death of toddler Elsie Scully-Hicks. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SOUTH WALES POLICE CARDIFF



18-month-old Elsie Scully-Hicks died in May 2016 after suffering a fractured skull when Matthew Scully-Hicks violently shook her and struck her head.

READ MORE HERE

Fear of failure holding Singapore back: Study



Singapore fared most poorly in innovation and entrepreneurship, where it ranked 21st, and in people and skills, where it ranked 18th, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Connecting Commerce report. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Even as Singapore makes a push to modernise its economy, the country's fear of failure - which locals might recognise as the "kiasu" mindset - may be holding it back, a new study has found.

READ MORE HERE

Crocodile spotted at East Coast, National Sailing Centre suspends all water activities



A sign advising beachgoers on what to do if they spot a crocodile was put up at the beach on Nov 7. PHOTO: ST READER



The National Sailing Centre has suspended all its water activities after sightings of a crocodile at a construction site at East Coast Park on Monday, even as efforts to capture the crocodile are under way.

READ MORE HERE

When Ah Boys meet Ah Girl



The cast of Ah Boys To Men 4 (from left), Joshua Tan, Apple Chan, Tosh Zhang and Noah Yap. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Apple Chan joins Joshua Tan, Tosh Zhang and Noah Yap in Ah Boys To Men 4 as a female officer.

READ MORE HERE