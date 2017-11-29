Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 29.
North Korea fires ballistic missile that flew 1,000km before falling into Sea of Japan
The launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) comes a week after US President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a US list of countries that Washington says support terrorism.
Mount Agung eruption: Bali airport to remain closed for third straight day due to volcanic ash
Indonesian authorities have decided to shut down Bali's airport for at least another 24 hours, with the volcano's ash cloud reportedly reaching more than 7,000m.
Locating MOE kindergartens with popular primary schools would create uneven demand: Experts
Demand for kindergartens co-located with sought-after primary schools would shoot up because of the benefit of priority access.
Prominent monk sued by devotee seeking return of A$240,000 'study grant'
Businessman Lee Boon Teow told the High Court that he gave the money to Venerable Guojun to pursue a doctoral degree, but the former abbot of Mahabodhi Monastery instead used part of it to buy property in Australia.
Bishan MRT tunnel flooding: Legal action SMRT can take against ex-staff depends on contract terms
The rail operator could also sue for damages caused by negligence, although this will be a challenging course of action, said legal experts.
Video: Be vigilant against foreign entities that use fake news to pit Singaporeans against one another: Dr Tony Tan
"Singapore cannot tolerate attempts by foreign countries or entities to manipulate our people's sentiments," said the former president on Tuesday.
Video: Britain's Prince Harry to wed Meghan Markle in Windsor in May
St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a venue with royal associations going back centuries, was chosen by the couple as it is “a special place for them”.
Video: Beetle with tiny computer backpack is world's smallest cyborg insect, say NTU researchers
By attaching a tiny computer on the back of a species of darkling beetles, the researchers can move them right and left, backward and forward, with the click of a button.
Video: Jay-Z leads Grammy nods as hip-hop dominates
Jay-Z led with eight Grammy nominations, followed closely by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar with seven, in a striking embrace of hip-hop for the music industry's top prizes.
Football: Young sparkles as United close gap, Spurs' title bid in tatters
Manchester United cut Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points, while Tottenham's fading title hopes were extinguished by defeat at Leicester.