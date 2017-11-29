Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 29.

North Korea fires ballistic missile that flew 1,000km before falling into Sea of Japan



The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo.PHOTO: REUTERS



The launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) comes a week after US President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a US list of countries that Washington says support terrorism.

Mount Agung eruption: Bali airport to remain closed for third straight day due to volcanic ash



Bali's Mount Agung erupting, as seen at night from the Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Nov 28, 2017.PHOTO: AFP



Indonesian authorities have decided to shut down Bali's airport for at least another 24 hours, with the volcano's ash cloud reportedly reaching more than 7,000m.

Locating MOE kindergartens with popular primary schools would create uneven demand: Experts



A class being conducted at MOE Kindergarten @ Tampines.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Demand for kindergartens co-located with sought-after primary schools would shoot up because of the benefit of priority access.

Prominent monk sued by devotee seeking return of A$240,000 'study grant'



Venerable Guojun (pictured, in 2016), the former abbot of Mahabodhi Monastery, is being sued over a sum of money given to him by a businessman.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Businessman Lee Boon Teow told the High Court that he gave the money to Venerable Guojun to pursue a doctoral degree, but the former abbot of Mahabodhi Monastery instead used part of it to buy property in Australia.

Bishan MRT tunnel flooding: Legal action SMRT can take against ex-staff depends on contract terms



On Nov 27, SMRT said that it had found 13 staff responsible for failing to maintain an anti-flooding system, which led to the tunnel between Bishan and Braddell stations becoming flooded on Oct 7.PHOTO: ST READER



The rail operator could also sue for damages caused by negligence, although this will be a challenging course of action, said legal experts.

Video: Be vigilant against foreign entities that use fake news to pit Singaporeans against one another: Dr Tony Tan



Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam arrives for the annual S Rajaratnam Lecture organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov 28, 2017.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"Singapore cannot tolerate attempts by foreign countries or entities to manipulate our people's sentiments," said the former president on Tuesday.

Video: Britain's Prince Harry to wed Meghan Markle in Windsor in May



Prince Harry poses with fiancee Meghan Markle during a photocall after announcing their engagement.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a venue with royal associations going back centuries, was chosen by the couple as it is “a special place for them”.

Video: Beetle with tiny computer backpack is world's smallest cyborg insect, say NTU researchers



Researchers in NTU have developed what they call the world's first cyborg insect, using a species of darkling beetles and attaching a tiny computer to their backs. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



By attaching a tiny computer on the back of a species of darkling beetles, the researchers can move them right and left, backward and forward, with the click of a button.

Video: Jay-Z leads Grammy nods as hip-hop dominates



Jay-Z’s album “4:44” propelled him to eight Grammy nods.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Jay-Z led with eight Grammy nominations, followed closely by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar with seven, in a striking embrace of hip-hop for the music industry's top prizes.

Football: Young sparkles as United close gap, Spurs' title bid in tatters



Manchester United's English midfielder Jesse Lingard (centre) celebrates with team mates after scoring their fourth goal.PHOTO: AFP



Manchester United cut Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points, while Tottenham's fading title hopes were extinguished by defeat at Leicester.

