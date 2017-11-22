Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 22.

Uber concealed cyberattack that exposed data of 57 million users and drivers



Uber said the attack, which occurred in late 2016, gave up names, email addresses and phone numbers of its users and drivers. PHOTO: AFP



Hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies, a massive breach that the company concealed for more than a year. This week, the ride-hailing company ousted Joe Sullivan, chief security officer, and one of his deputies for their roles in keeping the hack under wraps.

Video: Joo Koon-Gul Circle link to remain closed till mid-2018



Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan giving a door stop on the Joo Koon train incident which occurred on Nov 15, 2017. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The fallout from last week's train collision at Joo Koon station will echo for several more months. It will mean the end of seamless journeys for commuters travelling between Tuas and Pasir Ris on the East-West Line for at least up to June next year.

Commentary: Prudent decision to separate old and new signalling systems, and lessons from Joo Koon collision



SMRT staff inspecting an affected train on Platform B after two trains collide at Joo Koon MRT station on Nov 15, 2017.

ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



In retrospect, the collision - unfortunate as it was with 38 people injured - is a powerful lesson as signalling failures can have far more dire consequences.

Police shoot wild boar that was rampaging in Punggol



The wild boar, which was later euthanised due to its injuries, according to Acres. PHOTO: ACRES



The wild boar, which had been involved in an accident with a car on Punggol West Flyover, was later euthanised due to injuries sustained by the shot fired.

No contradiction between PM Lee and DPM Tharman on taxes: MOF



The MOF statement on Tuesday said that while any decision to raise taxes will not be taken lightly, "necessary investments in the future are needed". PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Finance's statement comes in the wake of online accusations that the Government is making a U-turn on raising taxes.

Russian magnate wants out of deal for $10.5m apartment at Capitol Singapore



Russian magnate Sergey Vbornov claims that the apartment at Eden Residences Capitol Singapore (above) has defects including "poor finishing" in the living area, and that attempts to rectify the issues have failed. Capitol Residential Development denies that any part of the unit's construction is unacceptable. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Sergey Vbornov, 59, the former chief of Russia's largest diamond producer, alleged in court documents that the 134 sq m apartment at Eden Residences Capitol is "unfit" to live in.

Video: Mount Agung in Bali has begun erupting, says Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency

The volcano, which has been rumbling since August and forced over 100,000 people to evacuate in September, started spewing black smoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Video: Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president, ending four decades of rule

Mugabe's resignation comes a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.

Singaporean photographer discovers Dakota Crescent 'replica' in Johor Baru



A playground full-time photographer Lim Weixiang photographed is similar to Dakota Crescent's famous Old Dove playground, which was designed by the Housing Board's Khor Ean Ghee in 1979. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ZEITGEIST PHOTOS



Lensman Lim Weixiang posted photos of the "replica" in Johor Baru on his photography page, including a playground similar to Dakota Crescent's famous Old Dove playground.

Video: John Woo back in action with female assassins in new film Manhunt



Japan’s Masaharu Fukuyama, China’s Zhang Hanyu and South Korea’s Ha Ji Won (above) star in Manhunt. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES



A lot of buzz has been surrounding the Hong Kong director's latest film, which marks his long-awaited return to the genre that made him a cult name.

