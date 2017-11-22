Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 22.
Uber concealed cyberattack that exposed data of 57 million users and drivers
Hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies, a massive breach that the company concealed for more than a year. This week, the ride-hailing company ousted Joe Sullivan, chief security officer, and one of his deputies for their roles in keeping the hack under wraps.
Video: Joo Koon-Gul Circle link to remain closed till mid-2018
The fallout from last week's train collision at Joo Koon station will echo for several more months. It will mean the end of seamless journeys for commuters travelling between Tuas and Pasir Ris on the East-West Line for at least up to June next year.
Commentary: Prudent decision to separate old and new signalling systems, and lessons from Joo Koon collision
In retrospect, the collision - unfortunate as it was with 38 people injured - is a powerful lesson as signalling failures can have far more dire consequences.
Police shoot wild boar that was rampaging in Punggol
The wild boar, which had been involved in an accident with a car on Punggol West Flyover, was later euthanised due to injuries sustained by the shot fired.
No contradiction between PM Lee and DPM Tharman on taxes: MOF
The Ministry of Finance's statement comes in the wake of online accusations that the Government is making a U-turn on raising taxes.
Russian magnate wants out of deal for $10.5m apartment at Capitol Singapore
Sergey Vbornov, 59, the former chief of Russia's largest diamond producer, alleged in court documents that the 134 sq m apartment at Eden Residences Capitol is "unfit" to live in.
Video: Mount Agung in Bali has begun erupting, says Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency
The volcano, which has been rumbling since August and forced over 100,000 people to evacuate in September, started spewing black smoke on Tuesday afternoon.
Video: Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president, ending four decades of rule
Mugabe's resignation comes a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.
Singaporean photographer discovers Dakota Crescent 'replica' in Johor Baru
Lensman Lim Weixiang posted photos of the "replica" in Johor Baru on his photography page, including a playground similar to Dakota Crescent's famous Old Dove playground.
Video: John Woo back in action with female assassins in new film Manhunt
A lot of buzz has been surrounding the Hong Kong director's latest film, which marks his long-awaited return to the genre that made him a cult name.