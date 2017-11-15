Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 15
PM Lee Hsien Loong outlines Singapore's key goals as Asean chair
Asean is a lifeboat for all 10 countries in South-east Asia to come together, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on the cusp of Singapore's helming the group.
Private homes for sale likely to double in 1 to 2 years
A large portion of the supply will come from the redevelopment of projects sold en bloc, on top of that coming from the ongoing Government Land Sales programme, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said.
Signal fault delays trains on Circle Line on Wednesday morning
A signal fault held up service in both directions on the Circle Line on Wednesday (Nov 15) morning.
Video: Otters spotted on tarmac at Changi Airport, guided out to beach by airside safety team
A spokesman for the Changi Airport Group said that there was no disruption to airport operations.
Commentary: Communication is key in tackling MRT woes
There was a keen sense of anticipation when Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan rose to deliver a statement in Parliament last Tuesday, and to answer questions from MPs.
LTA confirms third delay in Bukit Brown road project; new completion deadline by early 2019
In response to press queries, the Land Transport Authority said it expects the road to be partially opened by the third quarter of next year, and fully opened by the first quarter of 2019 - nearly three years behind schedule.
With an eye on Donald Trump, Senate panel debates US president's nuclear authority
US senators probed the limits of a president's unilateral power to launch a nuclear attack, an increasingly weighty debate as tensions rise between Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Personal letters by Jean Marshall, compiled in new book, shed light on life during the Malayan Emergency
The book, which was launched on Tuesday, sheds more light on the life of Mrs Marshall, who is 91, as well as an era long gone, said historian and the book's editor, Dr Mandakini Arora.
Films to catch at Singapore film fest
On top of the usual acclaimed works, the Singapore film festival injects some low-brow cinema in the form of martial arts and horror picks.
Football: Sublime Eriksen propels Denmark to World Cup
Christian Eriksen's magnificent hat-trick inspired Denmark to a 5-1 demolition of the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's second leg of their play-off in Dublin to clinch a spot at next year's World Cup.