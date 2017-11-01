Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 1.
VIDEO: 8 killed in New York City after truck ploughs through bike path in 'act of terror'; driver arrested
A pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others when he drove down a New York City bike path on Tuesday afternoon in what authorities said was a terrorist attack.
SMRT's revelation raises serious questions about maintenance culture
The damning revelation that SMRT staff may have doctored maintenance records on three occasions is alarming, as it further shakes public confidence in the transport operator and raises serious questions about its maintenance regime.
Cathedral of the Good Shepherd and The Warehouse Hotel are built heritage restoration winners
The honours, conferred by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), recognise the high standard of restoration work done on heritage buildings.
Mother battles sons over property and $200k
An 89-year-old widow and her fourth son are suing three of his brothers in a fight over property and a sum of $200,000, which she said her late husband had paid her to make amends for his infidelity and abusive behaviour.
VIDEO: Singapore and UK share a rich and enduring friendship based on long history: President Halimah
Singapore and the United Kingdom enjoy a natural affinity owing to a common history as well as share a "rich and enduring relationship'', President Halimah Yacob said on Tuesday.
FBI indictment just the first salvo by special counsel
With his job approval ratings at historic lows, President Donald Trump now faces a clearly widening probe into his campaign aides' potential collusion with Russia to interfere in last year's presidential election.
VIDEO: Civil engineer an instant millionaire with bank lucky draw
When Mr Luo Xiang Yue was invited to head down to CIMB Bank's Raffles Place branch, the last thing on his mind was that he would become Singapore's next millionaire.
VIDEO: ST forum writers seek more space to air views
Is The Straits Times averse to publishing Forum letters that are critical of the Government or government policies? How are Forum letters selected for publication? Why should people continue to pay for newspaper content?
Football: PSG, Bayern reach last 16 as Man Utd edge closer
Layvin Kurzawa scored an unlikely hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain powered into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 5-0 rout of Anderlecht, while Bayern Munich joined them in the knockout stage.
Malaysian beauty queen to spice up Miss Universe pageant in nasi lemak dress
Things are going to get spicy when Malaysian beauty Samantha Katie James walks on stage at the Miss Universe 2017 competition in Las Vegas next month. The Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 hopes to sizzle in a nasi lemak-inspired dress during the National Costume segment of the competition.