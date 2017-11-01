Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Nov 1.

VIDEO: 8 killed in New York City after truck ploughs through bike path in 'act of terror'; driver arrested



A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. PHOTO: REUTERS



A pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others when he drove down a New York City bike path on Tuesday afternoon in what authorities said was a terrorist attack.

SMRT's revelation raises serious questions about maintenance culture



SMRT staff seen inside Braddell MRT on Oct 7, 2017 near the control station which showed that there was no MRT service on the NSL between Bishan and Toa Payoh.

ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



The damning revelation that SMRT staff may have doctored maintenance records on three occasions is alarming, as it further shakes public confidence in the transport operator and raises serious questions about its maintenance regime.

Cathedral of the Good Shepherd and The Warehouse Hotel are built heritage restoration winners



The Cathedral of the Good Shepherd and The Warehouse Hotel received Architectural Heritage Awards on Oct 31. PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE, ST FILE



The honours, conferred by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), recognise the high standard of restoration work done on heritage buildings.

Mother battles sons over property and $200k



Brothers Lim Chin Keng (left), Chin Hong (right) and Chin Sin are being sued by their mother, Madam Tan Lwee, and brother Chin Hwa. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO



An 89-year-old widow and her fourth son are suing three of his brothers in a fight over property and a sum of $200,000, which she said her late husband had paid her to make amends for his infidelity and abusive behaviour.

VIDEO: Singapore and UK share a rich and enduring friendship based on long history: President Halimah



(From left) Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee at the Istana on Oct 31, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Singapore and the United Kingdom enjoy a natural affinity owing to a common history as well as share a "rich and enduring relationship'', President Halimah Yacob said on Tuesday.

FBI indictment just the first salvo by special counsel



An undated image posted on his Linkedin profile shows George Papadopoulos posing on a street of London. PHOTO: AFP



With his job approval ratings at historic lows, President Donald Trump now faces a clearly widening probe into his campaign aides' potential collusion with Russia to interfere in last year's presidential election.

VIDEO: Civil engineer an instant millionaire with bank lucky draw



CIMB CEO Mr Mak Lye Mun (left) presents Mr Luo Xiang Yue (centre) and his wife Ms Zhong Huaqing the cheque on Oct 31. PHOTO: AZIZ HUSSIN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



When Mr Luo Xiang Yue was invited to head down to CIMB Bank's Raffles Place branch, the last thing on his mind was that he would become Singapore's next millionaire.

VIDEO: ST forum writers seek more space to air views



At the 15th annual ST Forum Writers' Dialogue last night were (from far left) digital editor Ong Hwee Hwee, Forum editor Mathew Pereira, ST editor Warren Fernandez and social media editor Daryl Chin. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Is The Straits Times averse to publishing Forum letters that are critical of the Government or government policies? How are Forum letters selected for publication? Why should people continue to pay for newspaper content?

Football: PSG, Bayern reach last 16 as Man Utd edge closer



Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and team mates celebrate after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS



Layvin Kurzawa scored an unlikely hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain powered into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 5-0 rout of Anderlecht, while Bayern Munich joined them in the knockout stage.

Malaysian beauty queen to spice up Miss Universe pageant in nasi lemak dress



Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James will be wearing this nasi lemak-inspired dress at next month's competition in Las Vegas. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ASTRO RADIO NEWS



Things are going to get spicy when Malaysian beauty Samantha Katie James walks on stage at the Miss Universe 2017 competition in Las Vegas next month. The Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 hopes to sizzle in a nasi lemak-inspired dress during the National Costume segment of the competition.

