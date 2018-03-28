Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, March 28.

Mystery over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing

The supposed summit comes at a time when China is in danger of being sidelined on the Korean peninsula nuclear issue.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Born out of wedlock, taunted by others, 28-year-old is now helping at-risk youth

Mr Dominique Dillon grew up without his father, but the unwavering support of other adults showed him love and hope.

READ MORE HERE

24 in Singapore make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Forbes said Singapore tied with Japan for the fifth highest number of honorees on the 2018 list, themed "Disruption and Innovation".

READ MORE HERE

No need for new laws to counter online falsehoods, activists tell Select Committee

They instead urged the Government to allow the public greater access to information and ramp up efforts to boost media literacy.

READ MORE HERE

Man convicted of assaulting young girls faces more charges following fresh police report

The parents of a 13-year-old girl made a police report after reading about Goh Kar Aip, who admitted to a slew of sexual offences.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Mahathir factor may turn tide for opposition in Langkawi

Wearing traditional Malay attire, Prime Minister Najib Razak smiles brightly from posters displayed on the streets of Malaysia's popular holiday island of Langkawi.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US Congress: Source

The move comes as he bows to pressure from lawmakers insisting he explain how 50 million users’ data ended up in the hands of a political consultancy.

READ MORE HERE

Russia blames US pressure on allies for expulsions, vows retaliation as Russia media pronounce new Cold War

Governments of 26 countries have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats in response to the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.

READ MORE HERE

Children hooked by a pastime of old - longkang fishing

There are five longkang fishing facilities licensed to operate in Singapore, located in Bugis, Lim Chu Kang, Pasir Ris and Yishun.

READ MORE HERE

Gaggan in Bangkok named No. 1 restaurant in Asia, Odette in Singapore at No. 5

Another six Singapore restaurants also made the cut on this year's Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, including new entry Whitegrass.

READ MORE HERE