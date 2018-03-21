Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, March 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, March 21.

SCDF puts out oil storage tank fire on Pulau Busing after 'intense' 6-hour battle

SCDF described the incident as a "massive operation" involving 128 personnel and 31 firefighting and support vehicles.

Singaporean pilgrim killed in bus accident in Mecca, several injured: Muis

The 64-year-old director of a family-run travel agency behind the trip died in the crash, while his wife is warded in the ICU with two others.

The Lives They Live: Singapore's oldest living kidney donor

Mr Wong Siak Wan, 81, donated one three years ago to his son Jack, who had kidney failure . "What I did, any parent would have done," he said.

Parliament: Bicycle parking spaces to be provided near most homes and key facilities

There are currently more than 170,000 bicycle parking spaces across the island, and plans are afoot to add another 50,000 by 2020.

Tech park in Batam opens, aims to be 'digital bridge' between Singapore and Indonesia

The 100ha Nongsa Digital Park is Batam's first large-scale commercial project and will bring together digital entrepreneurs from the region.

50-year-old man arrested in Ho Ching Road after stand-off with police

The man, armed with a knife, had locked himself in with two of his family members. Substances believed to be controlled drugs were found in the flat.

Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO over Facebook data scandal

The decision came after a television broadcast in which Alexander Nix was recorded suggesting unseemly practices to influence foreign elections.

Google announces US$300 million plan to curb fake news, support credible journalism

Google News Initiative is aimed at curbing online misinformation and disinformation, and detecting “synthetic media” like digitally altered photos.

Donald Trump congratulates Vladimir Putin on election win, leaders look to meet soon

The call was criticised by Republican senator John McCain, who said a US President should not congratulate dictators on winning sham elections.

Fatal Uber crash: Video shows woman stepped suddenly in front of self-driving car

Investigators are likely to focus on this factor as they assess the performance of the technology in the first pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

