Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 4

Tragedy strikes Singaporean family in fatal Port Dickson accident

Four Singaporeans were killed in a five-vehicle road accident in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson yesterday, the latest in a series of traffic fatalities involving Singaporeans travelling overseas.

Singapore manufacturing ends 2017 on a strong note, powered by electronics

December was the 16th consecutive month of improvement, with the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - coming in at 52.8.

House Leader Grace Fu asks WP's Leon Perera to apologise for misleading Parliament over Mediacorp's footage

Ms Fu had written to the Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP on Wednesday, asking that he withdraw his "false allegations" that Mediacorp had deliberately edited parliamentary footage.

E-scooter, unicycle riders seen using roads in Geylang, risking new higher penalties

Within the span of an hour, a total of six Personal Mobility Devices users were seen riding on Geylang Road and Sims Avenue, openly flouting the law.

When wheels and walkers collide

While it is probably futile to hold back the tide of technology with the proliferation of personal mobility devices (PMDs) in Singapore, public safety should not be compromised.

Detained Vietnamese tycoon faced issues holding passports with two identities: Lawyer

Property magnate Phan Van Anh Vu, 42, who is wanted in his country for allegedly disclosing state secrets, was arrested in Singapore on Dec 28 for immigration offences.

Cheaper option for bone marrow transplants?

Blood cancer patients may be able to pick a cheaper option for bone marrow transplants as a panel looks at whether MediShield Life should cover outpatient treatment.

A local flavour for pre-school Chinese lessons

Illustrations of HDB living and MRT travel, as well as desktop games created by local students, are part of new materials developed to teach pre-schoolers Chinese.

Deadlock broken on Capitol Singapore project

A deal has finally been struck after years of litigation over the iconic heritage property, deadlocked as relations soured between the shareholders - real estate veteran Pua Seck Guan and a member of the prominent Kwee family.

Blockbuster titles moviegoers can look forward to from now till year-end

There will be the usual slate of special effects-driven superhero movies, as well as yet another Star Wars film. Here's a round-up of 18 of the biggest popcorn titles.

