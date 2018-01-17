Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Jan 17.
VIDEO: Increase in reports of popped tiles, about 700 cases in first half of January alone: HDB
The Housing Board said this is "consistent with the experience of previous years" where there tends to be a higher number of feedback on the dislodgement of tiles during the colder months.
VIDEO: Careful planning needed to reap full benefits of JB-Singapore RTS Link
VIDEO: Burst water pipe causes partial closure of MCE on Tuesday night
A section of the eastbound Marina Coastal Expressway tunnel between the Central Boulevard Exit and the Marina Boulevard entrance was closed for about two hours before reopening at 11.25pm.
Generation Grit: She put herself through school after dad walked out on family
After Miss Angel Ng’s father walked out on her family, she worked part-time as a waitress to put herself through polytechnic. Denying herself leisure time or a treat became routine.
Singaporeans beginning to buy less ringgit as currency strengthens
The ringgit was trading at RM2.99 to the Singdollar on Tuesday after 14 months of being comfortably above RM3, with money changers reporting slower sales of the currency.
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Russia probe
The US President's former chief strategist has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury in a probe into alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The rising global tide against bribery
Companies that bribe do so at greater peril than before, as laws and enforcement agencies go global, and a new wave of anti-corruption activists actively expose such practices.
Rainy weather may have extended the year-end flu season
Polyclinics saw an average of 3,158 patients with acute respiratory infections every day in the first week of January - higher than the 2,836 patients seen in the same period last year.
Death and renewal for iconic Mount Vernon
My Turf, a fortnightly series that shares untold stories of Singapore's neighbourhoods, takes a look at Mount Vernon Sanctuary, which will soon be redeveloped.