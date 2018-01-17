Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Jan 17.

Increase in reports of popped tiles, about 700 cases in first half of January alone: HDB



Half the tiles in Woodlands resident Lewis Sua's living room have popped and cracked. The tiles in his flat began popping on Jan 14, 2018.PHOTO: LEWIS SUA



The Housing Board said this is "consistent with the experience of previous years" where there tends to be a higher number of feedback on the dislodgement of tiles during the colder months.

Careful planning needed to reap full benefits of JB-Singapore RTS Link

While the 4km Rapid Transit Link is expected to be a boon for Singaporeans and Malaysians now caught in traffic snarls along the Causeway, there are a few wrinkles that need to be ironed out for it to reach its full potential.

Burst water pipe causes partial closure of MCE on Tuesday night



Water from what is believed to be a burst water pipe cascading down inside the MCE tunnel, on Jan 16, 2018.PHOTO: TELEGRAM/SG NO.1 ALL IN 1 SHARING / UPDATES



A section of the eastbound Marina Coastal Expressway tunnel between the Central Boulevard Exit and the Marina Boulevard entrance was closed for about two hours before reopening at 11.25pm.

Generation Grit: She put herself through school after dad walked out on family



After Miss Angel Ng’s father walked out on her family, the 21-year-old worked part-time as a waitress to put herself through polytechnic. To keep herself going, she finds motivational quotes to encourage herself. PHOTO: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



After Miss Angel Ng’s father walked out on her family, she worked part-time as a waitress to put herself through polytechnic. Denying herself leisure time or a treat became routine.

Singaporeans beginning to buy less ringgit as currency strengthens



Malaysia's stronger trade performance and higher oil prices have helped lift the currency after a prolonged period of decline.ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM



The ringgit was trading at RM2.99 to the Singdollar on Tuesday after 14 months of being comfortably above RM3, with money changers reporting slower sales of the currency.

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Russia probe



Bannon arrives at a House Intelligence Committee closed-door meeting, on Jan 16, 2018 in Washington.PHOTO: AFP



The US President's former chief strategist has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury in a probe into alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The rising global tide against bribery



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Companies that bribe do so at greater peril than before, as laws and enforcement agencies go global, and a new wave of anti-corruption activists actively expose such practices.

Rainy weather may have extended the year-end flu season



The recent cold weather could have allowed viruses to survive longer, said a doctor.PHOTO: ST FILE



Polyclinics saw an average of 3,158 patients with acute respiratory infections every day in the first week of January - higher than the 2,836 patients seen in the same period last year.

Death and renewal for iconic Mount Vernon



Mount Vernon's iconic columbarium features slabs of niches which have been laid out in a palm shape or stacked around in various levels of a pagoda that has since become the neighbourhood's landmark.ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



My Turf, a fortnightly series that shares untold stories of Singapore's neighbourhoods, takes a look at Mount Vernon Sanctuary, which will soon be redeveloped.

Say hello to smart gadgets



Ubtech robots including the First Order "Stormtrooper" (left) and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant enabled "lynx" (centre) at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Voice-controlled gear take centre stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, along with bigger, smarter TVs and wearable medical devices.

