Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Jan 10.

US hails Korea talks, despite North’s rejection of denuclearisation

The US State Department said Washington would be interested in joining future talks, but stuck to its insistence they must be aimed at denuclearisation.

North-South talks: A step forward but many questions remain

Analysts said the talks - the first in two years - were productive but stopped short of signalling a change in North Korea's nuclear stance.

Parliament: SMRT spent $2 million on repairs, replacements after Bishan flooding

The unprecedented flooding on Oct 7 had disrupted service along a section of the North-South Line for about 20 hours, affecting 250,000 commuters.

Towing services kept busy in Monday's floods

The intense downpour resulted in flash floods in nine areas on the island, partially submerging cars, flooding the cabins of buses and disrupting some businesses.

The scandal that ensnared Keppel

A crackdown in Brazil on money laundering since 2014 uncovered massive corruption involving many companies doing business with oil giant Petrobras, including Singapore's government-linked Keppel.

Donald Trump says he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential race

One of Winfrey's closest friends said the media mogul and actress was "intrigued" by the possibility of running but was not considering it now.

New president Subra Suresh wants to turn NTU into Singapore's largest smart campus

A Nanyang Technological University student may find himself riding a driverless bus, using drones to deliver parcels to friends or relying on robots to return food trays.

New funeral parlour complex to replace Mount Vernon to be smaller with more wake halls

Construction works will start in the second half of 2021, and the redeveloped complex is expected to be operational in 2024.

The Lives They Live: Now 69, he's donated blood since he was 18

Mr Robert Chew, who is among Singapore's oldest and top blood donors, last stepped up to the plate on Dec 19 - the 183rd time he has voluntarily made this life-saving contribution.

10 apps and gadgets that make life better

The Straits Times reviews a host of apps and gadgets that offers solutions such as phone addiction, grocery shopping, sleep issues and even bad grammar.

