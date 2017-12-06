Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Dec 6.
Russia banned from 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics over doping
However, in a bid to protect “innocent athletes” the door has been left open for Russians to compete as an “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, as long as they satisfy strict conditions that show they have a doping-free background.
Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members
Singapore will be the 16th country - and the first in South-east Asia - to launch Amazon Prime.
SAF scores several firsts with US live-firing exercise
The Singapore Armed Forces is stepping up its push towards a more integrated and lethal military with several breakthroughs in the biennial Forging Sabre exercise in Arizona.
Incidents of fallen trees and branches at their lowest since 2001: NParks
Despite online chatter, which suggests the opposite, incidents of falling trees and branches have dropped to their lowest level since recording began 16 years ago.
Causes Week 2017: It takes a village to provide care for former sex workers
Many of the people in the sex trade desire a more stable life. This is a belief held by Mrs Mercy Ho, the head of Tamar Village, a daytime restoration centre for people here who have been affected by or involved in the sex trade.
Singapore's first bitcoin dispute to go to trial
Singapore's first legal dispute involving the cryptocurrency bitcoin is headed for trial at the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC).
The scary and exciting future of jobs
A new study predicts one-quarter of work activities in Singapore being displaced by 2030. But the Republic is also poised to enjoy higher growth and productivity.
Gigs to groove to in 2018 from Katy Perry to Jay Chou
It has been a sterling year for concerts in 2017 and music fans are in for another bumper crop in 2018, judging from the line-up that has been announced so far.
John Oliver grills Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegation
HBO host John Oliver hammered Dustin Hoffman on an allegation of sexual harassment and the actor fired back with a ferocious defence as a seemingly benign screening became an explosive conversation about Hollywood sexual misconduct.
Gadget gifts galore
The Straits Times Digital team has come up with some recommendations in its annual gadget gift guide. There is something suitable for everyone, or at least we hope we will be able to ignite some gift ideas.