Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Dec 27.

Changi Airport to stop announcing final calls for boarding, paging for late passengers

From Jan 1, travellers will have to watch the clock if they do not want to miss their flights, as the airport seeks to create a more pleasant and quiet environment.

Car crash in US leaves 3 Singaporeans dead

The family of four had been travelling north towards the Grand Canyon in a silver Hyundai when their car crossed the painted median and collided head-on with a green Dodge van.

New high in number of COEs being extended

From January to October this year, 46,299 COEs were revalidated - a 20.4 per cent jump from the same period last year.

Animal welfare in Singapore with more bite

From building shelters to introducing sterilisation as a way of controlling the stray dog population, animal welfare groups here say they have noticed the Government is doing more to protect animals.

UK court awards Singapore woman $27m in divorce settlement

The 64-year-old led a life of luxury with her German husband, but subsequently suffered serious brain damage in a 2013 assault and divorced earlier this year.

Fears over bitcoin use in terror financing

The global bitcoin craze has attracted almost everyone, from mom-and-pop traders to giant investment banks.

Myanmar police to free journalists Lau Hon Meng, Mok Choy Lin in drone case

Singaporean cameraman Lau Hon Meng, working for Turkey's state broadcaster, was among a quartet jailed in November for violating an aircraft law by filming with a drone.

Slowing down iPhone doesn't make a bad Apple

While Apple is not wrong in slowing down older iPhones, it should have been upfront about the battery issue.

Football: Lingard rescues Man United, record breaker Kane hits treble for Spurs

Manchester United came from two goals down to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw against Burnley, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane shattered a Premier League record with a hat-trick in a 5-2 rout of Southampton.

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman, stars in circus musical with real trapeze action

The film comes after a seven-year endeavour, during which Jackman - who stars as circus pioneer P.T. Barnum - had to convince producers that there was a market for a big-budget musical.

